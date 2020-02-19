Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 152,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.30. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

