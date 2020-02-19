Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.40. 11,071,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,506,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

