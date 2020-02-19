Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.99. 412,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,219. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $170.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47.

