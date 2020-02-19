Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,545 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,275. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

