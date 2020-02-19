Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $81,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.60. The company had a trading volume of 838,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,311. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

