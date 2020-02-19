Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 4,993 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 20,383,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,808,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

