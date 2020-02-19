Wealth CMT Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth CMT bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $168.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,071,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506,541. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

