Wealth CMT Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 899.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. 2,597,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

