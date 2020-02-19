Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.26. 151,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,982. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $79.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.