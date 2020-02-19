William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for AeroVironment in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

AeroVironment stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 43.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $431,482.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,584 shares of company stock worth $1,861,649. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

