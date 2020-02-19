Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.95-1.20 EPS.
Williams Companies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 8,203,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,194,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.
