Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.95-1.20 EPS.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 8,203,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,194,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

