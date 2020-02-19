Wolverine Technologies (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wolverine Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:WOLV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Wolverine Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 280,000 shares.

Wolverine Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOLV)

Wolverine Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources. It focuses on cyber security business. The company was formerly known as Wolverine Exploration Inc and changed its name to Wolverine Technologies Corp.

