Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Trading 24.5% Higher

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)’s stock price traded up 24.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.70, 2,045,877 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 197% from the average session volume of 687,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 8.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 33.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $1,763,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

