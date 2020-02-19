Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) traded up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.40, 837,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 255,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Youdao in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 price target for the company. 86 Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Youdao in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Youdao stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 822,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.74% of Youdao as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

