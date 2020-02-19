Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.23. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

BKR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 6,733,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $12,597,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

