Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 price objective (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.67. 5,563,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.11. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,665,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Vipshop by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,677,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vipshop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

