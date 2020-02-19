Zacks: Analysts Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.67. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.39. The stock had a trading volume of 678,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.96 and its 200 day moving average is $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $107.61 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,806 shares of company stock worth $4,442,939. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.