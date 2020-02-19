Zacks: Analysts Set $11.00 Target Price for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 310,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,906. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $557.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.13. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 505,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

