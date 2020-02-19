Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

ARWR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 842,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

In related news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,658,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

