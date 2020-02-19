Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). Franks International posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franks International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Franks International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. 609,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Franks International has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Franks International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,338 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franks International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,889,000 after purchasing an additional 907,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Franks International by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 680,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franks International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Franks International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

