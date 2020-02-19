Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to post sales of $146.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.18 million. Life Storage reported sales of $138.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $573.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.08 million to $575.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $601.29 million, with estimates ranging from $585.28 million to $622.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.69. The stock had a trading volume of 692,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,823. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $119.38. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $39,675,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 220.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,173,000 after acquiring an additional 229,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 179,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 371.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

