Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

PFPT traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $124.48. 617,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,791. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $9,799,025. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 634,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after buying an additional 122,762 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 460,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

