Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Regional Management posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regional Management.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regional Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 84.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 164,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Regional Management by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 41,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,036. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $304.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

