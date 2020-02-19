Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce sales of $30.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the highest is $37.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $149.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $174.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $495.69 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,773 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after buying an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,649,000.

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $53.04. 439,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,020. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.42. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

