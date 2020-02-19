Zacks: Brokerages Expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Childrens Place posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Childrens Place.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley raised Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,289. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Childrens Place news, CFO Michael Scarpa acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.