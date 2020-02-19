Zacks: Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Enstar Group an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.70. 18,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,321. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $158.72 and a 52-week high of $213.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

