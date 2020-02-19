Zacks Investment Research Lowers Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opera Limited provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform. Opera Limited is based in OSLO, Norway. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPRA. TheStreet downgraded Opera from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Opera from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $742.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

