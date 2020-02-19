Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shell Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.57.

SHLX opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

