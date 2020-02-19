Zacks: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Given $41.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $41.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 35,998 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. 448,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.66.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

