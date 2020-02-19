Zacks: Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Retail Value an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Retail Value alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE RVI opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. Retail Value has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $658.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,352,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,629. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Value (RVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.