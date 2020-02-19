ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.43

Shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 5259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of analysts have commented on ZLNDY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

