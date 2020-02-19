ZCore Hits One Day Volume of $617.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $130,028.00 and $617.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,396,250 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

