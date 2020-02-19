Zilliqa 1-Day Volume Reaches $76.79 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart and DEx.top. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $70.42 million and approximately $76.79 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,206,558,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,915,091,426 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DragonEX, Koinex, FCoin, Korbit, OTCBTC, BitMart, Coinhub, WazirX, BitForex, Radar Relay, OKEx, Huobi, GOPAX, Upbit, Tokenomy, Kyber Network, UEX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, AirSwap, DEx.top, Hotbit, Coinone, Binance, BiteBTC, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, IDEX, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

