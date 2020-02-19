Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.41

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 103804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $978,024.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,702 shares in the company, valued at $345,208.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,580. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,042 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,995,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after buying an additional 1,414,639 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Zillow Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after buying an additional 275,591 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after buying an additional 379,805 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

