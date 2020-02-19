Zoomba Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Zoomba has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Zoomba has a market cap of $729.00 and $1.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00321563 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012510 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029947 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000438 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About Zoomba

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

