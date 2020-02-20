$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,961 shares of company stock worth $859,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 514,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit