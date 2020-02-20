$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,961 shares of company stock worth $859,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 514,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

