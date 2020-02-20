$0.42 EPS Expected for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at $469,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 136.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 90.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 866,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

