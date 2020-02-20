-$0.49 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.67). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $24.77. 501,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,150. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
