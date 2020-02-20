-$0.49 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.67). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $24.77. 501,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,150. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

