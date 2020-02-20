$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBFV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,153.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBFV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.44. 3,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.39.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

