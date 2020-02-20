$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Employers reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.94. 238,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. Employers has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $47.45.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

