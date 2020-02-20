$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.01.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

