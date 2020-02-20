$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.99. Masonite International posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.90. 290,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

