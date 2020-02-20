$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.03. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,515,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.90. 107,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,124. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

