0x Price Reaches $0.27 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Binance, Liqui and ABCC. 0x has a market cap of $170.36 million and $32.54 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Koinex, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Cobinhood, FCoin, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, Liqui, AirSwap, Vebitcoin, BitMart, Binance, Coinone, Zebpay, Bittrex, BitBay, Bilaxy, ABCC, DigiFinex, DDEX, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Iquant, HitBTC, Independent Reserve, Gatecoin, Crex24, IDEX, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Poloniex, GOPAX, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, OKEx and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

