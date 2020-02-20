$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.65. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 39.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 381,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $76.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.