$1.44 EPS Expected for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.21. 639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

