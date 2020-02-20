$1.47 EPS Expected for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.56. Davita reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Davita by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,730,000 after buying an additional 544,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after buying an additional 148,112 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Davita by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 172,003 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Davita by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after buying an additional 348,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 834,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Davita has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

