$13.22 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce $13.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.13 million and the highest is $13.38 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $43.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $47.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $112.60 million, with estimates ranging from $103.10 million to $125.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of TXMD traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,356,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

