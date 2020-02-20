1,435 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,547,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of CAT opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

