$153.74 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $153.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.50 million and the highest is $154.10 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $148.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $650.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $651.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $693.67 million, with estimates ranging from $673.46 million to $705.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $2,725,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

